Trex (NYSE:TREX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.30, but opened at $58.25. Trex shares last traded at $57.22, with a volume of 407,371 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

