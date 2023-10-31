Triumph Capital Management Sells 800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Triumph Capital Management cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BA opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $139.52 and a 1-year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

