Truist Financial Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $275.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day moving average is $219.72. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

