TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.78. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.