Turbo Energy, S.A.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TURB)

Turbo Energy’s (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 1st. Turbo Energy had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Turbo Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

Turbo Energy stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. Turbo Energy has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

Turbo Energy Company Profile

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

