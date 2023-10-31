Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.
Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $965.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Two Harbors Investment
Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment
In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Two Harbors Investment
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.