Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $965.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.93%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -352.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

