U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,872 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

GD stock opened at $238.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

