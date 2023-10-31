U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 402,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,415,000 after buying an additional 47,357 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $790,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 120.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 498,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

