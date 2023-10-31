U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.05%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.