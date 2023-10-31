UBS Group Cuts Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

NYSE JNPR opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $764,096 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after acquiring an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after buying an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.