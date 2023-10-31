UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.51%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,859,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,018 shares of company stock valued at $575,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.