Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,437 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.55. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

