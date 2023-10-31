Uniswap Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.17 or 0.00012174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $121.67 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

