United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 867 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 19.9% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 56,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.61 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $273.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $143.96 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.