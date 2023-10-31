US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of US Foods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

