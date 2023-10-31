V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $16.10. V.F. shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 3,882,228 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,526 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 943,280 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

