VAALCO Energy (EGY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.57 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy stock remained flat at $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 41,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $471.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after buying an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

