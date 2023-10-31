Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $304.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vacasa Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VCSA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at Vacasa

In related news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,160 shares of company stock worth $509,356. Insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 554.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

