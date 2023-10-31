Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877,552 shares during the period. Valaris comprises 1.9% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 0.75% of Valaris worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Valaris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,326,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,935,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,003,000 after acquiring an additional 873,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valaris by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,757,000 after purchasing an additional 867,097 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $50,966,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 74.4% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,526,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,428 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valaris news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $377,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 7.04%.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

