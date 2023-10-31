Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Plans $0.15 — Dividend

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1541 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vale to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.87. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VALE. UBS Group raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

