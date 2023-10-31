Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.82. Approximately 383,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 537,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.62.

Valeura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$400.70 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a return on equity of 134.35% and a net margin of 120.78%. The company had revenue of C$205.63 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.6423077 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valeura Energy

About Valeura Energy

In other Valeura Energy news, Director William Sean Guest acquired 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,780.00. Insiders have bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $91,580 in the last ninety days. 5.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

