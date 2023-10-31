Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Warner Financial Inc.

Warner Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 11.5% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $265.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $206.72 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

