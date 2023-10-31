Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

