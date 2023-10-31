Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,756,000 after purchasing an additional 111,436 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after purchasing an additional 172,761 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.12. 256,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.