Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up approximately 4.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 215,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,595,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after buying an additional 475,712 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.67. 24,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,308. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $72.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.388 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

