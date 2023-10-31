Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $90,737,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.46 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.