Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Warner Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

