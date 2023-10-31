Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

