Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.