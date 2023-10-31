Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $133.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.44.
Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
