Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Viant Technology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viant Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.64.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.29. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viant Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viant Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Viant Technology by 131.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 427,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 116,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 95,651 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

