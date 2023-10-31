Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at UBS Group

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $146.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.86.

Get Visteon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $118.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $2,075,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.