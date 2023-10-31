W Advisors LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Up 1.3 %

PYPL stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

