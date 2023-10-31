W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.1 %

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

