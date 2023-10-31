Warner Financial Inc. Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $71.16 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

