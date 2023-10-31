Warner Financial Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.6% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $152.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.16 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

