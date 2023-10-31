Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 1,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 144,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $49.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

