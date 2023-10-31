Warner Financial Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Warner Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $197.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.04 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

