Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at UBS Group

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from C$223.00 to C$230.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$178.60.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

TSE:WCN opened at C$179.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$169.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$196.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$186.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$187.14. The firm has a market cap of C$46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.71 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.3024055 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

