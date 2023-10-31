WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.
NYSE:WEC opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.
