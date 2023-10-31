WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.60 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

