Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TC Energy (TRP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TC Energy (TSE: TRP):

10/24/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00.

10/19/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$53.00.

10/19/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$55.00.

10/18/2023 – TC Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$51.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – TC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$45.00 to C$47.00.

TSE TRP opened at C$47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.14. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.19.

In other TC Energy news, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.16 per share, with a total value of C$235,967.52. In other TC Energy news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.82, for a total value of C$30,604.80. Also, Director Una Marie Power acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$49.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,967.52. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

