Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 293,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 110,506 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 22,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 55.8% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $820,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

