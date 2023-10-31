Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.59-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.77.
Institutional Trading of Welltower
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
