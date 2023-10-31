Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower updated its FY23 guidance to $3.59-$3.63 EPS.

Welltower Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Welltower has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $86.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 358.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

