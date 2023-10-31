Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on WES. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WES opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.71. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.27%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

