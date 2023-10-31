Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WHG opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 million, a P/E ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.