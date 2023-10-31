Widmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 198,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 25,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $109.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.16. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

