Widmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Argus cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

