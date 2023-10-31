Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $144.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WSM opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.12.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.