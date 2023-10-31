Wintrust Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:WTFCM)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $26.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

