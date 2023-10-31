Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.56)-($0.70) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.69). The company issued revenue guidance of $192-222 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.09 million.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Wolfspeed has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $95.63.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wolfspeed by 213.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.